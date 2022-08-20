Man accidentally cuts off his testicles while dreaming about cutting meat

A man is in hospital for surgery after accidentally cutting his own testicles off while sleeping.

Ghanaian farmer Kofi Atta, 47, also known as Wofa Atta, dozed off in an armchair and said he managed to pick up a knife while sleeping and dreaming about cutting meat.

In his sleep, he said he mistakenly cut his testicle.

Still in a dream-like state, the farmer from Assin Akomfede called for two neighbours who rushed to his house and found him alone, covered in blood.

He was rushed to St Francis Xavier hospital in Assin Fosu.

Speaking to BBC Pidgin he said: “I was sitting in my chair when I dozed off. In my sleep, I dreamt that I was cutting some meat in front of me.

“I don’t remember how I picked up the knife, even I am confused.”

He explained that he was still unsure of what had happened when his neighbours arrived, although he stood up and felt a sharp pain in his genitals.

Perhaps as a result of the loss of blood, Kofi only came out of the…