Police storm media personality Agba Jalingo’s Lagos residence

Lagos residence of media personality and activist Agba Jalingo was on Friday August 19, stormed by police officers from the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Jalingo who confirmed police officers surrounded his residence at Alapere community, told Channels Television that at 04:23 pm, his wife and daughter were already held down by the policemen.

He said;

“Policemen just surrounded my house. About three to four of them. I don’t know who sent them and I am worried. They held my wife and my daughter down. They are asking for me.”

Divisional Police Officer of Alapere police station, Awe Kayode who confirmed the development, said the officers at the activist’s residence were sent from the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Kayode said;