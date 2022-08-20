Rwandan woman arrested for indecent dressing is sentenced to 2 years in jail

The Rwandan woman whose arrest for indecent dressing received international attention has been sentenced to 2 years in prison.

Mugabekazi Lilliane, 24, was arrested & charged with public indecency after wearing a revealing dress to a concert by popular French musician Tayc in Kigali on August 9, 2022.

Following her arrest, she was remanded in jail as she waited to hear her fate in court.

“She is suspected to have committed public indecency,” the spokesman for the prosecution, Faustin Nkusi, told AFP, following her arrest.

News of the arrest sparked outrage, but Rwandan government officials, including former justice minister Johnston Busingye, backed the move.

On Thursday, August 18, Lilliane was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment by a Rwandan Court.