Actor Gary Busey charged with three counts of sex crimes at Horror Convention

American actor, Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses that allegedly occurred during the annual Monster Mania Convention hosted at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend.

The 78-year-old Busey was a special guest at the convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

According to a press release posted on Saturday, August 20, by the Cherry Hill Police Department, Busey was charged on Friday, August, 19, with two counts of criminal sexual contact (4th degree); one count of criminal attempt / criminal sexual contact (4th degree); and one count of harassment (disorderly persons offense).

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Busey allegedly groped at least two victims, resulting in the aforementioned charges. “It was about contact,” said Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann, adding, “It was about touching.”

Busey’s previous run-ins with the law include being arrested in 1995 on drug charges…