Gunmen kidnap four Catholic reverend sisters in Imo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four Catholic Reverend Sisters in Imo State.

The nuns were kidnapped on Sunday, August 21, along Okigwe-Enugu Road which has become notorious for criminals.

The names of the victims are; sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu.

The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate) confirmed the incident in a statement signed by Sister Zita Ihedoro, the Secretary-General.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, it is with great pain that we bring to your notice the kidnapping of four of our sisters mentioned above,” the statement read.

“The sad event of their abduction occurred around Okigwe-Umulolo area this morning shortly after the sisters were on their way to thanksgiving mass of our sister

“We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release. May Jesus the Saviour listen to our prayers and may our mother Mary intercede for the unconditional release of our dear…