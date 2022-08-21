Nigeria’s security challenges are temporary — Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has said that the security challenges facing the country will soon be overcomed.
Speaking at the presentation of an award for the ‘best minister of the year 2022’ at the 10th edition of the Heroes of Democracy Award, Africa, which was held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, Aregbesola said the challenges are temporary and do not define us.
He said;
“Our nation is going through challenges, especially on security. These challenges are temporary and do not define us. We are defined by the greatness of the Nigerian people, in their strength, ingenuity and resilience, as exemplified by the quality of the recipients of today’s awards.
“We shall overcome all the challenges. A time is coming when we shall look at this period in retrospect and give thanks to the Most High for the stormy waters we have waded through and the triumphs we have recorded over the challenges that look so huge and gargantuan…
