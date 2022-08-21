Nigeria’s security challenges are temporary — Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has said that the security challenges facing the country will soon be overcomed.

Speaking at the presentation of an award for the ‘best minister of the year 2022’ at the 10th edition of the Heroes of Democracy Award, Africa, which was held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, Aregbesola said the challenges are temporary and do not define us.

He said;