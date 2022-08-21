Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua to retain the unified WBO, WBA and IBF titles

Ukranian fighter, Oleksandr Usyk confirmed his spot at the top of the heavyweight division with a rematch win over British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua on Saturday night, August 20, at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Over the course of 12 rounds, Usyk outpointed Joshua winning on a split decision, taking it 116-112 and 115-113 on two cards. The third judge scored 115-113 for Joshua.

During the fight, Joshua showed a different side of him, putting plenty of pressure and landing body shots to Usyk, a great departure from their first fight in September.

The body punches nearly broke Usyk (who helped defend Ukraine during Russia’s invasion) – in the ninth round.

Usyk then showed impeccable character in the 10th round, clipping Joshua with heavy counter-punches to end the bout.

Usyk deservingly won and could possibly fight Tyson Fury the WBC heavyweight champion in December for the crown of undisputed heavyweight champion of…