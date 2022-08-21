Opinions differ after clergyman, Kingsley Okonkwo, dismissed claims that Jesus is against divorced people remarrying (video)

Social media users are sharing different opinions after clergyman and relationship expert, Kingsley Okonkwo, stated that Jesus is not against divorced people remarrying.
While preaching recently, Pastor Okonkwo said he doesn’t know where people get the notion that Jesus is against divorced people getting married again. According to him, Jesus is only against separated couples remarrying but if they are fully divorced, they can remarry
”Jesus never said you can’t remarry when you are divorced. I don’t know where people even got it from. So what confuses people is that Jesus said if you put away your wife and you go and remarry, you are committing adultery
There is putting away and there is what is call giving a bill of divorcement. Putting away is separation. Giving a bill of divorcement is the proper divorce. When you are seperated you are not divorced. Some couple separate so they can work on the marriage. Some times they come together.
In counselling we call it…
Source: Linda Ikeji