Police arrest telecommunication mast vandal in Lagos (photo)

Operatives of Meiran division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Emmanuel Aaron ‘m’ aged 35 for vandalizing a telecommunication mast in Isoto area of Meiran.

The suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at about 3:05 am in response to a distress call about the presence of vandals at the mast, was found with twelve solar batteries already loaded in their operational bus, a Ford with registration number FKJ 519 YF.

The suspect’s conspirators (still at large) took to their heels upon sighting the policemen.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said an investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing conspirators while the suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.