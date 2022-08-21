Police officers stage protest over unpaid salaries in Kwara, command reacts (video)

A video of some police officers in Kwara state staging a protest over unpaid salaries has made the rounds on social media.

The video showed some of the officers holding leaves as a show of solidarity with the protest.

Reacting to the viral video, the state police command in a statement released by its spokesperson, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, dissociated itself from the protesting officers.

According to the statement, the officers seen in the video are police special constabularies recruited to complement the operation of community policing.