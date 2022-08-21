Police officers stage protest over unpaid salaries in Kwara, command reacts (video)

A video of some police officers in Kwara state staging a protest over unpaid salaries has made the rounds on social media.
The video showed some of the officers holding leaves as a show of solidarity with the protest.
Reacting to the viral video, the state police command in a statement released by its spokesperson, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, dissociated itself from the protesting officers.
According to the statement, the officers seen in the video are police special constabularies recruited to complement the operation of community policing.
”It is important to state that the concept of community policing and recruitment of special constabularies is voluntary in nature, meaning they are not on monthly renumeration like the conventional policemen. This much the constabularies were briefed before taken up the job, besides, the job is not full time job.
Due to the complaints of the constabularies regarding non payment of stipends by the state government, the…
Source: Linda Ikeji