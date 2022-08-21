Police raid terrorists’ hideout in Katsina, neutralise one, arrest informant

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command raided a terroriosts’ hideout at Unguwar Maizuma village in Danja Local Government Area, killed one and arrested their informant.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, August 21, said several weapons along with two motorcycles and illicit substances suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered.

According to the PPRO, a ring leader identified as Sule Dawa escaped with gunshot wounds during the raid.

“On 20/08/2022 at about 0730hrs, acting on credible intelligence that terrorists were sighted in a black spot at Maizuma village , Danja LGA of Katsina state, DPO Danja led a team of policemen to the area and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel,” the statement read.

“The team successfully repelled the terrorists and neutralized one of the terrorists. In the course of scanning the hideout, the following exhibits were recovered: (1) locally fabricated gun, (2)…