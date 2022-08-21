Polygamous families rarely produce undamaged children

Polygamous families rarely produce undamaged children - Media personality, Toolz says

Media personality, Tolu “Toolz” Oniru-Demuren, has said that polygamous families rarely produce undamaged children. 

 

The mother of two who stated this on her Instastory on Saturday August 20, said a lot of things she wants to change about herself are due to her experience as a child from a polygamous family. 

 

“I ‘ve realised that a lot of things about me that I want to change are due to things I experienced as a child ….particularly coming from polygamous family. Polygamous families rerely produce undamaged children. (in my opinion).” she wrote. 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

