Media personality, Tolu “Toolz” Oniru-Demuren, has said that polygamous families rarely produce undamaged children.

The mother of two who stated this on her Instastory on Saturday August 20, said a lot of things she wants to change about herself are due to her experience as a child from a polygamous family.

“I ‘ve realised that a lot of things about me that I want to change are due to things I experienced as a child ….particularly coming from polygamous family. Polygamous families rerely produce undamaged children. (in my opinion).” she wrote.