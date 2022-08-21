You are not strong how did you beat me?

Former heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua left fans completely dismayed with his antics after losing to Oleksandr Usyk.

On Saturday night, August 20 in Saudi Arabia, Joshua lost for the second time to Usyk, and after the match, he threw two heavy weight belts down before telling Usyk he won the fight not because he’s strong but because he’s skilled.

He then stormed out of the ring before climbing back in and grabbing the mic to address the crowd with a bizarre rant as his emotions were clearly running high.

In an expletive-filled rant, he discussed the fight, his career, the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and also led cheers to Usyk.

Joshua began by referencing his youth and troubles with police as a teenager

“If you knew my story you would understand the passion. I ain’t no amateur boxer from five-years-old that was an elite prospect from youth,’ said Joshua.