18 suspected kidnappers arrested in Benue

The Benue State Police Command has arrested 18 suspected kidnappers in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP. Catherine Anene, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 22, said the suspects were arrested while trying to bypass police checkpoints.

“About 07:30hrs information was received about suspected kidnappers who were trying to bypass police checkpoints at Utonkon road, Ado Local Government Area,” the PPRO stated.

“Police officers deployed to the area in collaboration with members of the community were able to intercept and arrest eighteen suspects all male of Ikpayongo, Gwer Local Government Area,”

Items recovered from the suspects include; one AK-47 rifle and two magazines loaded with thirty rounds of 6.72mm live ammunition.

She added that the investigation is still ongoing.