Actor Gary Busey pictured sitting in a public park with his pants down after being charged with groping three women (photos)

American actor Gary Busey has been seen in shocking photos with his pants down in the middle of the day at a public California park a day after being charged with groping three woman at a New Jersey horror movie convention.

Busey, 78, was spotted getting down and dirty at Point Dume Park in Malibu on Saturday afternoon, August 20.

The actor was charged Friday with four counts of sexual contact and harassment following multiple alleged incidents at the convention last weekend with cops saying they expect more victims to come forward.

Busey appeared unbothered as he pulled out his phone and then pulled down his pants. The actor stuck one hand down the front of his pants, and then looked around to make sure no bystanders had caught him in the lewd act.

Once done with his actions, Busey lit a cigar and looked out over the ocean for nearly 30 minutes before getting back in his car and leaving the park.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, faces two counts of…