Bandit kingpin Turji has repented and now kills terrorists

Hassan Nasiha, Deputy Governor of Zamfara state has said that notorious bandit kingpin in the state, Bello Turji has embraced peace overtures by the government.

Speaking at a conference on security organised by the Students Union of Medina University, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday August 21, Nasiha who claimed that Turji’s repentance has brought about peace in Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs in Zamfara, added that the erstwhile bandit kingpin is now killing his unrepentant colleagues.

He also revealed that Turji has met with bandits in the 14 LGAs of the state. Nasiha said;