Conor McGregor defends Anthony Joshua after his rant following Oleksandr Usyk defeat

Conor McGregor has defended Anthony Joshua’s post-fight speech after the boxer went on a bizarre rant following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch.

AJ was beaten on points for the second time in the space of a year by Ukraine’s Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

After his split decision defeat in the highly anticipated rematch, Joshua grabbed the microphone before delivering a speech.

He spoke about his journey and the ongoing war on Ukraine after telling Usyk “I’m talking” when the champion tried to take his Ukrainian flag back from him, a bizarre speech that many have slammed.

Joshua said: “This guy is a phenomenal talent, we’re going to cheer for him three times.

“How many belts you got now bro, five? Hooray. I was studying Ukraine and their champions from your amazing country.

“I’ve never been there, but at the same time, what’s happening there, I don’t know what’s happening.

“It’s not nice, I’ve seen it in Lomachenko’s second fight. There were…