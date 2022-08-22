Gunmen assassinate owner of 16 Hour Hotel in Kwara state, kidnap his friend

A group of gunmen invaded a hotel named 16 HOUR hotel, Alomilaya area of Ganmo, Ilorin, shot indiscriminately, killing the owner of the hotel, Kayode Akinyemi, 47, while his manager named Emmanuel Olushila Ojo was seriously injured and presently receiving treatment at the general hospital Ilorin.

A statement released by SP Okasanmi Ajayi, spokesperson of the state police command, said the hotel owner’s friend , Ori ‘m’ who was with him on the day of the incident was abducted.

Ajayi said the command’s Tactical teams in conjunction with vigilantes and hunters have since been mobilized to the scene to comb the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the abducted victim and arrest of the hoodlums, while the corpse of the victim has been deposited in the general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has declared a total lockdown of the area and a result-oriented manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous…