Gunmen killed my father-in-law and kidnapped two Catholic priests in Imo – Owerri-based Lawyer

Valentine Enwere

An Owerri-based legal practitioner, Uche Ejimonye, has narrated how gunmen killed his father-in-law, Valentine Enwere and abducted two Catholic church priests.

According to a statement obtained by Punch in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Monday, 22 August 2022, Ejimonye said the killers of his father-in-law trailed the man from Amaraku in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state to Orji Junction where he and the two priests were caught up by a traffic gridlock.

Ejimonye said the gunmen shot his father-in-law several times and abducted the two Catholic priests he was carrying in his vehicle on Friday evening, August 19, 2022.

He said his father-in-law was rescued by an eyewitness but unfortunately died before they could get to a hospital.

“I wish to announce the demise and sudden death of my father-in-law, Valentine Enwere, popularly known as ‘Oga Val’ at Orji Mechanic Village,” the statement read.

“He was shot dead by…