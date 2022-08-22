Anthony Joshua has spoken out on social media for the first time following his split-decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, August 20.

After the fight loss, Joshua gave a bizarre post-fight rant from the ring, after attempting to lunge at a member of Usyk’s team.

Joshua then held back tears during his post-fight press conference after being asked whether he was proud of how he had performed against the Ukrainian.

On Sunday evening August 21, the former champion revealed he had to take himself to a ‘dark place’ for the rematch with Usyk and explained his emotions got the better of him in a short statement posted online.

Joshua tweeted: ‘I wish Usyk continued success in your quest for greatness.

‘You are a class act champ. Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts!

‘I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of me.’

The British-Nigerian boxer then…