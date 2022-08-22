Kenya’s Odinga challenges presidential poll result in Supreme court

Raila Odinga (L) and William Ruto (R)

Kenya’s veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga, filed a petition to the country’s top court on Monday challenging the result of the August 9 election that handed victory to his rival, William Ruto.

In the petition, Odinga asks the court to nullify the vote’s outcome on several grounds, including a mismatch between the turnout figures and the result, and failure by the commission to tally ballots from 27 constituencies as required by law.

“The final result… was therefore not complete, accurate, verifiable or accountable and cannot be the basis for a valid and legitimate declaration,” the petition said.

Odinga, a veteran opposition leader who ran with the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ruling party, rejected the outcome of the poll, branding it a “travesty.”

He narrowly lost to Ruto by around 230,000 votes, less than two percentage points.

The 77-year-old politician filed a physical copy of the petition…