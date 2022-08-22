Media personality Agba Jalingo released on bail

Media personality Agba Jalingo has been released as confirmed by Human Rights Activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana.

LIB reported earlier that Jalingo who is the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, was arrested on Friday August 19 by policemen on mufti at his Alapere, Ketu, Lagos home and taken to Area F Police Station, Ikeja over a story he published about a lecturer facing prosecution after allegedly being caught cheating in Nigerian Law School examination.

Falana said Jalingo was released at about 10pm on Saturday August 20, following a request made to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Babaji Sunday.

The statement read;