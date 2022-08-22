Military bombs ISWAP leader’s enclave in Sambisa

An enclave of leader of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), Fiya Ba Yuram in Sambisa forest has been bombed by the Nigerian Air Force with fighter jets.
Many terrorists were killed in the airstrikes carried out on some specific targets in Tunbuns and Sambisa.
NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the development in an interview with journalists in Abuja. He said “the NAF won’t, however, be drawn into the details of those neutralized.”
Gabkwet added;
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies have continued to synergize and pull their resources together towards ensuring that terrorists, insurgents and other criminal elements are completely eliminated for the sake of peace and security of the nation.
“In particular, Nigerian Air Force aircraft have remained a critical factor in the counterterrorism and counterinsurgency strategies and efforts currently ongoing in the various theatres of operation…
Source: Linda Ikeji