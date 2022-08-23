ARCON bans use of foreign models and voice over artists for adverts

The Federal government has banned the use of foreign models and voice-over artists for advertisements targeted at Nigerians.
Olalekan Fadolapo, Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), disclosed this in a statement released on Monday, August 22. According to Fadolapo, the new policy will take effect from October 1, 2022.
He said the move was aimed at promoting local content and talents and increasing economic growth.
“In line with the federal government’s policy of developing local talent, inclusive economic growth and the need to take necessary steps and actions aimed at growing the Nigerian advertising industry, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), being the apex advertising, advertisement and marketing communications’ regulatory agency of the federal government, has in accordance with its statutory mandates, responsibilities and powers as conveyed by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of…
