Chelsea Women goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger reveals she has thyroid cancer after four years in remission

Chelsea Women’s goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has revealed she has been re-diagnosed with thyroid cancer following four years in remission.

Berger, 31, was first diagnosed with cancer in November 2017 while she played for Birmingham City Ladies. After four months, she recovered but the cancer has returned following an analysis of her thyroid.

Berger wrote in a statement on social media: ‘I wanted to update fans directly that unfortunately, after four years of living cancer-free there has been a recurrence detected in my thyroid.

‘I’ve said before that as a sportsperson you have to fight every day to be the best you can be and that’s something I will continue to do and I hope by sharing my journey, I can help others that find themselves in a similar situation.

‘I am working closely with my club doctor and specialist in London and my treatment will start this week.

‘I remain positive that my treatment will be as effective as last time and I’m looking forward to…