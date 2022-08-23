”He presented himself as a responsible person”- Ogun monarch speaks on why he bestowed chieftaincy title on singer Portable

The Onitigbo of Tigbo-Ilu Land, in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, has justified why he conferred a chieftaincy title on the controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable.

On Monday, August 22, Portable took to his social media handles to announce his new title as the Amuludun of Tigbo Awori land. He shared photos of himself at the ceremony where he was decorated with the chieftaincy title.

Shortly after posting the photos, some Nigerians accused the monarch of collecting bribe to bestow the honor on Portable who they said was unbefitting of any title.

However, in a chat with Premiumtimes, the monarch said he never knew the famous artist until recently and that he bestowed the title on him because he is respectful.