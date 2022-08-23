Infidelity is what this case is all about

Ryan Giggs’ defence team has said said the former Manchester United footballer’s ex-girlfriend is lying about being physically assaulted, claiming her anger with the footballer turned coach lies solely on his cheating and philandering ways, which aren’t crimes.

Chris Daw QC claimed that Kate Greville had told so many lies and that the ‘source of her deep, deep anger’ was Giggs’ ‘infidelity’.



PR executive Kate Greville accuses Giggs, 48, of displaying controlling or coercive behaviour towards her and also headbutting her at his home, and elbowing her sister Emma Greville on the same occasion on November 1, 2020.

Giggs denies all charges and is standing trial at Manchester Crown Court. His barrister Daw told jurors on the 11th day of the trial on Monday, August 22 that ‘morality plays no part in a court of law’.

He said Giggs is not on trial for ‘being flirtatious’, being a ‘compulsive womaniser’, an ‘adulterer’ or a ‘liar’ or a ‘cheat’. “He is not on trial for any of…