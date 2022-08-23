It was staged – Rivers state police command dismisses trending video of UNIPORT student claiming she was kidnapped

The Rivers state police command has dismissed claims that a University of Port Harcourt student, Jennifer Spiff, has been abducted.

A video of Jennifer claiming she had been abducted and her abductors are asking for money her parents cannot afford has been making the rounds on social media.

Online reports claimed she was abducted in Port Harcourt and that her abductors were demanding a N5 million ransom and have threatened to kill her today Tuesday, August 23, if the ransom isn’t paid.

Reacting to the video via its Twitter handle this afternoon, the command claims the whole incident was staged, possibly with an intention to fleece unsuspecting members of the public.

Watch the video Jennifer made from the purported kidnappers den below…