Kaduna man drags mother-in-law to court over wife’s refusal to return home

A businessman identified as Isma’il Ibrahim has dragged his mother-in-law, Zainab Muhammad, to a Shari’a Court at Rigasa Kaduna, for allegedly refusing to allow his wife to return to their matrimonial home.
The complainant who is a resident at Police Station road, Rigasa, told the court that the defendant had stopped his wife from returning home due to his financial situation.
“I love my wife and I want her home, I pray court to assist me get my wife back,’’ he said
“He came after three months, requesting for his wife to return to him and I told him she has to…
Source: Linda Ikeji