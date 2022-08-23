Kaduna man drags mother-in-law to court over wife’s refusal to return home

A businessman identified as Isma’il Ibrahim has dragged his mother-in-law, Zainab Muhammad, to a Shari’a Court at Rigasa Kaduna, for allegedly refusing to allow his wife to return to their matrimonial home.

The complainant who is a resident at Police Station road, Rigasa, told the court that the defendant had stopped his wife from returning home due to his financial situation.

“I love my wife and I want her home, I pray court to assist me get my wife back,’’ he said

When the case came up for hearing, the mother-in-law told the court that she prevented her daughter from going to her matrimonial home due to lack of care by the complainant. According to the woman, her daughter had a caesarean section and lost her baby. However, the complainant failed to pay the hospital bill and abandoned the wife at her parent’s house for three months without care.