Oyo Police arrests 50-year-old teacher impersonating Assistant Superintendent of Police in Oyo State (video)

A level 14 school teacher has been apprehended for impersonating Assistant Superintendent of Police in Oyo State.

Adebisi Ayodele, who is an assistant headmaster in a school in Ogun State, was paraded today, August 22, for impersonating an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP for years.

The suspect was arrested by the Special Oyo Police Operation Squad codenamed “Operation Restore Peace” on Sunday August 21, 2022, along Asejire road, Egbeda Local Government, Ibadan the capital city of Oyo State.

According to the police, two unexpended canisters were recovered from him.

Fielding questions from journalists, the suspect, Ayodele admitted that he had been impersonating the police for 13 years.

Upon interrogation by the police, the suspect who has since admitted to committing the crime, confessed that his passion for the police job led him into the act.

Watch the video below…