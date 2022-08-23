‘Pocahontas’ star Irene Bedard arrested for disorderly conduct

Irene Bedard, the actor who voiced Pocahontas in the animated film has been arrested for disorderly conduct by the police.

TMZ reported that the actress was arrested on Friday August 19, in Greene County, Ohio.

A police report revealed that police officers were conducting a welfare check after receiving a report a woman had passed out in the bushes on a residential street.

When police arrived, they say they found Irene in a nearby parking lot and she displayed a roller coaster of emotions; one moment she’s talking calmly with cops and the next she’s upset and crying.