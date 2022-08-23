Police kill one, arrest two kidnappers in Gombe

One kidnapper has been killed during a raid carried out by Gombe police command in collaboration with local vigilante members and hunters.

Two suspects were also nabbed during the raid carried out on August 19, 2022. The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar said police officers acted on credible information received by the Divisional Police Officer of Pindiga Division.

The DPO was reportedly told that some suspected kidnappers planned to strike a target around Pindiga, Akko Local Government Area of the state.

He said;

“The police patrol team, in collaboration with the vigilante members and hunters, intercepted two suspects at Tudun Kwaya village of Billiri LGA. “The arrested suspects are one Sani Shehu, male, aged 25 years and Mohammed Adamu, aged 23 years, both male from Dukku LGA of of the state, who were en route their secret rendezvous at Yankari forest.”

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of a kidnapping…