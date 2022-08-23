Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest another in Gombe

Operatives of the Gombe State Command have gunned down a suspected kidnapper and arrested another in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 22, said the suspects, Sani Shehu and Mohammed Sani Adamu, were arrested while travelling to their secret rendezvous at Yankari forest.

The PPRO stated that Sani Shehu, the kingpin of the gang, was shot dead when he attempted to escape.

“On the 19/08/2022 at about 1500hrs based on credible information received by Divisional Police Officer of Pindiga Division that some suspected kidnappers were planning to strike a target around Pindiga, Akko LGA” the statement read.

“Police patrol team in collaboration with Vigilante and Hunters group intercepted two suspects at Tudun Kwaya village of Billiri LGA, one Sani Shehu m aged 25yrs and Mohammed Sani Adamu aged 23yrs both from Dukku LGA of Gombe State, enroute to…