Sokoto village head arrested with 436.4kg of Indian hemp and 1kg Diazepam capsules

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Sokoto State Command, has arrested a suspected drugs dealer, Umar Mohammed, the Village Head of Ruga in Shagari Local Government.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday, August 23, the NDLEA Commander in the state, Adamu Iro, said the suspect was arrested following intelligence-driven investigation by the command.

According to NAN, Mr Iro said the suspect, who is a traditional title holder has been on the suspects’ list of the command for a long period of time.

“Earlier, we arrested his wife in possession of large amount of illicit drugs, but we released her following an investigation that the items belonged to the husband. So, Alhamdulillah, on Monday, we have been able to nan him and we found 436.381 kg of Cannabis Sativa and 1 kg of Diazepam at his residence,” Iro said.

The Commander added that the suspect had since admitted to the offence and informed the command of being in the business for a long period of…