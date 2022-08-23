UK Govt in talks with Nigeria to receive migrants rejected for asylum in the UK

Nigeria is among five more African countries reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with the UK government over a Rwanda-style deal.

The UK-Rwanda deal seeks to remove illegal immigrants from the UK for processing their asylum claims out of Europe.

Now, Morocco, Nigeria, Namibia, Niger, and Ghana are all in discussions with the UK government about receiving migrants rejected for asylum from the UK, The Times reports.

This comes after 25 boats were intercepted by Border Force and the Royal Navy on Monday and escorted into Dover and Dungeness in the morning, before hundreds more people were brought ashore into the evening amid a large number of migrants crossing the Channel to the UK.

According to reports, as many as 1,000 people may have arrived yesterday, after three days without crossings.

August is set to become a record month for the year with around 6,000 migrants having crossed the Channel so far, The Telegraph reports.

The highest ever total in a month is 6,878 in November. And…