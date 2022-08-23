US infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci to step down from his role after 38 years

After nearly four decades, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’ll be departing his roles as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as chief medical officer to US President Joe Biden at the end of this year.

Fauci known as the US’ top infectious disease expert has served at NIAID for 38 years starting in former President Ronald Reagan’s administration, a role in which he helped lead the US response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, as well as West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, various bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika.

He became a public figure during the United States’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. I will be leaving these positions in…