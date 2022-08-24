Four armed robbery suspects arrested in Kwara

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested a four-man armed robbery gang who allegedly robbed one Alhaji Yahaya Ishaku, a cow seller in Oro-Ago, Ifeodun Local Government of Kwara State.
The suspects are, Bello Baneri ‘m’, Umaru Shehu ‘m’, Awalu Umaru ‘m’ and Mamma Muhammed ‘m’ all of Fulani camp in Oro-Ago.
The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, who disclosed this to LIB said Mamman Mohammed, one of the prime suspects informed his gang members about the sale of the cows by the victim and thereafter planned and laid an ambush for the victim on his way back from the market.
“A team of policemen and members of Miyetti Allah of Oro-Ago in a combined operation went in search of a gang of armed robbers, whose stock-in-trade was mainly robbing unsuspecting citizens in the area, of their money and goods on market days.
The operation became necessary after the intelligence compass pointed to the fact that the…
