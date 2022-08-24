Four armed robbery suspects arrested in Kwara

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested a four-man armed robbery gang who allegedly robbed one Alhaji Yahaya Ishaku, a cow seller in Oro-Ago, Ifeodun Local Government of Kwara State.

The suspects are, Bello Baneri ‘m’, Umaru Shehu ‘m’, Awalu Umaru ‘m’ and Mamma Muhammed ‘m’ all of Fulani camp in Oro-Ago.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, who disclosed this to LIB said Mamman Mohammed, one of the prime suspects informed his gang members about the sale of the cows by the victim and thereafter planned and laid an ambush for the victim on his way back from the market.