Suspected bandits abducted a man identified as Abdullahi Bayero in Kaduna State and demanded N150m ransom.

A childhood friend, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, August 23, said Abdullahi was abducted on his way home from work.

“Innalillahi wa inna ILAIHI RAJI’UN. Please include my childhood friend @Abdullahi Bayero (Social Ustaz) in your prayers he was kidnapped on his way back from work in Kaduna. The kidnappers were said to have demanded N150million ransom.” he wrote.