Nigerian students from Zamfara state expelled by Cyprus university over unpaid tuition





No fewer than 91 students from Zamfara state who are on state-sponsored scholarships have been expelled by Cyprus International University over the failure of their state government to pay their tuition fees.

One of the affected students who spoke to BBC Hausa on condition of anonymity said

“We started having the problem between the school and the Zamfara state government since our first year in school but we thought it could be resolved without raising our voices. When the Zamfara state government sent us here (Cyprus), they had agreements with school. But from all indications, those or part of the agreements were obviously not fulfilled, hence the negative reaction of the school. For example, when we were coming here (Cyprus), they told us that our school fees have been paid for a few years. We were also told that we would be paid allowances of 100 dollars. But when we came initially, they gave us some money but not up to $100 as promised, and that was the beginning of the…





Source: Linda Ikeji