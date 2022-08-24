Sylvester Stallone’s wife files for divorce after 25 years of marriage

After 25 years of marriage, Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are going their separate ways.

Jennifer Flavin filed documents in Florida on Friday, August 19.

In the documents, she accused the actor of moving assets from marital funds.

Fans sensed trouble when Sylvester covered up the tattoo of Jennifer’s face on his arm with an image of his dog.

In the divorce documents, Flavin made it clear she wants exclusive domain over their house in Palm Beach while divorce proceedings wind their way through the courts.

Jennifer wants to restore her last name — Flavin. She also wants a judge to put the brakes on Sly moving assets from the marital funds.

After filing for divorce, Jennifer took to Instagram to post a photo with the three daughters she and Sylvester share, with the caption, “These girls are my priority <3 nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”

Jennifer and Sylvester got married in 1997.