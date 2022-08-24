‘The food is disgusting, the women look like Porcelain

Angel Di Maria’s wife has revealed their ordeal in England when the footballer joined Manchester United.

The Argentine moved to Old Trafford from Real Madrid for £59.7million in August 2014, at that time one of the most expensive transfers of all time, but was unfourtunately sold 11 months later after a disappointing season.

His spouse, Jorgelina Cardoso has opened up on their ”nightmare” in Manchester, labelling English food ‘disgusting’ and claiming she wanted to ‘kill herself’ because ‘it’s nighttime at 2pm’ in an interview with Argentinean TV channel LAM.

She said: ‘Angel came to me one day and said: “Look at this proposal from Manchester United”. I didn’t want to go, I told him to go alone. “Let’s go both of us”, he replied. It was a lot of money, more than the Spaniards had offered. So, we went. If you work in a company and someone offers you double the salary, you go running.

‘We were friends with Gianinna Maradona, (former Manchester City…