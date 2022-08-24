Undergraduates clubs his stepmother to death in Katsina





A 300 Level student of the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, Najeeb Umar Shehu, has clubbed his stepmother to death, and at the same time broke his father’s leg and arm, using a pestle for trying to stop him.

Vanguard reports that 24-year-old Najeeb had on several occasions, expressed his disdain for their step mother, Hajiya Hasiya Galadima, a retired civil servant with the Katsina State Government, promising to kill her one day. Najeeb’s mother, a Fulani woman from Daura and his father, Shehu Umar Balele, a Zonal Inspector of Education with the Katsina State Ministry of Education have for long gone their separate ways.

Najeeb who is well known by his neighbors to consume all kinds of drugs and substances alleged that his stepmother is responsible for their separation.

Narrating what had happened to the publication, the eldest child in the family, Mustapha Shehu Umar, who also lives in the compound said:

“We have been having several issues with him (Najeeb). We…





Source: Linda Ikeji