Boxing legend, George Foreman sued by two women for at least $25m each over claims he groomed and sexually abused them when they were between 13 and 16

Two women have filed lawsuits against former boxer George Foreman over claims he allegedly sexually assaulted them when they were minors in the 1970s.

The two women Gwen H and Denise S, who are suing him for at least $25million each said Foreman had sexual intercourse with them when they were between the ages of 13 and 16, according to copies of the civil lawsuits filed on Wednesday, August 24, with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The women, now in their 60s and identified in the lawsuit by pseudonyms, are seeking damages for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Foreman, 73, is not identified by name in the lawsuits. But the defendant is referred to as a professional heavyweight boxer who was born in or about 1949, defeated Joe Frazier in 1973, lost to Muhammad Ali in 1974, and would be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and…