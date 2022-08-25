Father accused of forcing his child to eat his poop

A Connecticut father is facing sickening child abuse charges for allegedly forcing his child to eat his own feces, a report said.

Kevin Grant, 33, allegedly made his children hit each other with a spiked baseball bat, according to an affidavit obtained by WFSB.

As part of the same two-year probe, Grant had earlier been hit with second-degree assault and other charges for allegedly forcing his stepson to sleep in a closet for months and making him guzzle hot sauce until he vomited.

According to the new charging document, Grant’s four children, ages 5 to 11, were forced to witness their siblings’ torture.

In one instance, Grant allegedly locked one of the children inside a closet as a form of punishment. When the child said he had to go to the bathroom, Grant reportedly gave him a box to defecate in while he was locked inside.

The father then allegedly forced the child’s crying siblings to watch as he made the child eat his own feces while telling them “this…