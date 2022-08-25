If you like dance half naked on social media, we will not marry you- actor Stanley Nweze informs ladies who love to dress and dance seductively online

Actor Stanley Nweze took to his IG page this morning to advise ladies who have the habit of dancing and dressing half-naked on social media.

In his video, the actor said his gender would be the ones to comment ‘beautiful’, ‘see curves’, and the likes whenever they see posts of ladies who dress half-naked but will never marry such women. According to him, men will go and search for ”better wives” to marry and not women who display their features online. He said the only kind of attention women who display their features online get is from men who just want to sleep with them and not to marry them. He advised women to be wise and desist from it.

