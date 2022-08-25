Kogi judiciary uncovers 268 ghost workers

Justice Majebi

The Kogi State judiciary has uncovered 268 ghost workers on the payroll of the state High Court.

The state Acting Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Majebi, had set up a Staff Verification Committee to probe the nominal roll of the High Court.

The Chairman of the committee, Justice Mohammed Etsu Umar, disclosed this on Thursday, August 25, while presenting the report to the Acting Chief Judge, in Lokoja.

The committee also recommended the termination of all ‘illegal’ appointments into the services of the Kogi State judiciary between January 2021 and June 2022.

Justice Umar said the malpractice had led to an ‘astronomical’ increase in personnel emoluments, representing a 40 per cent increase in personnel cost.

“After a careful check of the names of newly employed staff from January 2021 to June 2022, the staff disposition list and payroll, it was discovered that some of the names on the payroll could not be found on the staff disposition…