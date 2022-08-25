Nigerian national arrested in India for drug trafficking

Police in Kerala, India have arrested a 36-year-old Nigerian national, Okafor Eze Emmanuel, for alleged drug trafficking.

Okafor was arrested by Palarivattam police from KR Puram, Bangalore on Wednesday, August 24.

The accused was nabbed by a team led by Ernakulam ACP P Rajkumar, comprising Inspector S Sanal, Sanip Kumar, Mahin Abubakar and Arun Surendran.

The investigation began with the arrest of one Haroon Sultan, who was caught with 102.04 grams of MDMA at Kalur Worldwide Stadium Hyperlink Street on July 20, 2022.

After interrogating Haroon, the Palarivattam police arrested Alin Joseph, Niju Peter and Alan Tony.

Upon interrogation, the police acquired info that one Varghese Joseph, a local of Fort Kochi, who resided in Bengaluru was sending massive portions of MDMA. Details about the Nigerian national was obtained from him.

“He was hiding in Bangalore with a German lady. The arrest was made as part of a one-and-a half-moth operation,” IPS…