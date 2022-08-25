Obasanjo is mobilising support for Peter Obi but he will fail

Deji Adeyanju has said he has information that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been mobilising support for the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Adeyanju claims Obasanjo has been the one calling people across the world to support Obi in the election.

He added that Obasanjo has allegedly been soliciting funds for Obi’s presidential campaign.

However, he insisted that Obi will still lose.

He tweeted: “I have information and those who know me know this. OBJ is supporting Obi 100% and I said this days ago.

“Baba has been the one calling people all over the place for Obi; from PDP governors to international connects and even people that can help fund the campaign but Obi will still come distant 3rd. Do you wanna bet?”