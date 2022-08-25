Russian rockets kill 22 and injure over 50 at train station as Ukraine celebrates independence day

At least 22 people were killed and dozens wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a Ukrainian train station on Wednesday, August 24, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as his nation marked the anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union.

Zelenskiy had warned of Russian attacks on Independence Day, which is also six months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Europe’s most devastating conflict since World War Two.

In a video addressed to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, Zelenskiy said the rockets hit a train in the small town of Chaplyne, some 145 km (90 miles) west of Russian-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Four carriages were on fire, he said.

In a message posted on the messaging app Telegram, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attack on Chaplyne railway station in a Ukrainian-held area as today’s “pain”.

“As of this moment, there are 22 dead, five of them burned in a car,” he said before adding one of those killed…