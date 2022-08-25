Sylvester Stallone addresses reports that a dog led to the end of his marriage

Sylvester Stallone has debunked claims of his 25-year-old marriage ending because of his dog.

TMZ had reported that Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce because they fought over a new Rottweiler named Dwight.

It was alleged that while Flavin didn’t want another pet, Stallone wanted the dog for “protection” and this led to an “extremely heated argument that brought up other issues.”

The actor has however denied the claim, adding that he and his wife of 25 years are just going “in different directions.”

76-year-old Stallone said;

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument. “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

He also cleared up the air regarding a tattoo of Flavin that he covered up with a portrait of Dwight.

“The Expendables” star explained that he wanted to “freshen” up his…